CALGARY, Alberta Nov 10 Sinopec Corp's Canadian unit has agreed to pay a C$150,000 ($132,000) fine for spilling nearly 2,500 barrels of contaminated water into a northern Alberta creek in 2012, regulators in the Western Canadian province said on Monday.

Sinopec Daylight Energy Ltd will pay the fine after a contractor disabled an emergency shutdown device on a pipeline carrying contaminated water from a petroleum well near Fox Creek in northern Alberta in February 2012.

The line leaked into a frozen creek that feeds into the Athabasca River, though in an agreed upon statement of facts, the company and Alberta justice officials agreed that no fish had been killed by the release.

Sinopec Daylight Energy spent C$9.7 million to clean up the affected area, according to the statement of facts.

($1=$1.135 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)