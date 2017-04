CALGARY, Alberta Nov 27 Brent crude oil futures fell below $74 per barrel on Thursday after the producer group OPEC decided not to cut crude production despite global oversupply.

Brent dropped to $73.80 a barrel, its lowest since August 2010, before paring losses to last trade down $3.71 on the day at $74.01. (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by W Simon)