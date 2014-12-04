** Coal stocks join energy sector plunge, MLP down 6
pct at $10.68 after sale by existing holder
** Sources citing Citigroup priced unregistered 1,750,000
units at $11.00, 3.1 pct discount to Wednesday's close, seller
not known
** Units have lost about half their value in a year
** Oil prices resume slide as Brent and U.S. crude
trade down 1 pct and 1.3 pct, respectively
** Peers down: Arch Coal down 8 pct, Peabody Energy
down 4 pct; Alpha Natural Resources down 7 pct
** NRP recently acquired additional oil and gas properties
in Bakken/Three Forks play
** Transaction funded with proceeds from October debt and
equity capital market transactions, and through borrowings from
credit facility
** $102 mln public equity follow-on offering priced at
$12.02 per unit
** Cowen analyst, who maintains market perform rating and
$16 PT, believes company's recent acquisitions increase
diversification, which should help offset volatile coal markets
** Of seven covering analysts, five rate partnership a
"hold", two rate it a "strong buy." Median PT $16
