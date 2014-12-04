** Coal stocks join energy sector plunge, MLP down 6 pct at $10.68 after sale by existing holder

** Sources citing Citigroup priced unregistered 1,750,000 units at $11.00, 3.1 pct discount to Wednesday's close, seller not known

** Units have lost about half their value in a year

** Oil prices resume slide as Brent and U.S. crude trade down 1 pct and 1.3 pct, respectively

** Peers down: Arch Coal down 8 pct, Peabody Energy down 4 pct; Alpha Natural Resources down 7 pct

** NRP recently acquired additional oil and gas properties in Bakken/Three Forks play

** Transaction funded with proceeds from October debt and equity capital market transactions, and through borrowings from credit facility

** $102 mln public equity follow-on offering priced at $12.02 per unit

** Cowen analyst, who maintains market perform rating and $16 PT, believes company's recent acquisitions increase diversification, which should help offset volatile coal markets

** Of seven covering analysts, five rate partnership a "hold", two rate it a "strong buy." Median PT $16 (RM: lance.tupper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)