(Headline should say December)
By Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, Dec 5 (IFR) - Medical equipment supplier Becton
Dickinson pushed the first week of December into record
territory on Thursday, with a US$6.2bn five-part transaction to
help pay for its US$12.2bn acquisition of CareFusion.
The deal was the third jumbo offering to come to market in
four days, following on from Medtronic's US$17bn acquisition
financing - the biggest deal this year - and a US$6bn trade by
Amazon.
"It's quite remarkable that we have had almost US$50bn this
week, and the fact that it's coming in December is shocking,"
said one senior syndicate manager.
At US$49.55bn, the week's new-issue tally is the second
biggest this year and the third largest ever.
Traditionally, the bond market slows down in December. But
the torrid pace of mega deal issuance this week is just a taste
of what's to come in 2015, as debt financed M&A needs and share
buybacks continue to rise.
"One of the big drivers [of debt issuance] for next year
will be M&A," said Jonny Fine, head of debt syndicate at Goldman
Sachs. "There are about US$94bn of visible bridges of M&A debt
financing already in the pipeline."
"The majority of transactions we've seen that were US$5bn or
more were either M&A-related or funded share repurchase
programmes," said Peter Aherne, head of North America capital
markets, syndicate and new products at Citigroup. "These two
themes will definitely continue into 2015."
Becton's trade was the 20th deal of US$5bn or more in 2014 -
with the number of such transactions up 25% on last year and by
far the highest since the financial crisis.
"It's quite remarkable that we have had almost US$50bn this
week, and the fact that it's coming in December is shocking."
Market participants are now waiting to see if Southwestern
Energy brings the last expected mega deal on the list for this
year, to take out the US$5bn bridge for its acquisition of oil
and gas assets from Chesapeake Energy. It might leave it until
next year, however, given the plunge in oil prices.
CASH PUT TO WORK
The need for large financings has happily coincided with a
preference for large bond deals, not just because of an
unrelenting US$83bn inflow into high-grade funds by the end of
November, but also because of the sea-change in the way
investors now have to source funds in a chronically illiquid
market.
"At the moment, there's a confluence of events that lends
support for continued demand for mega M&A debt financings," said
Leo Civitillio, global co-head of fixed income capital markets
at Morgan Stanley.
"Investors have more cash to put to work than there is
available supply and structural challenges in sourcing bonds in
the secondary market have increased the number of accounts
looking to source bonds in the new issue market."
Line items in deals have increased as a result - by about a
third, according to syndicate heads. Amazon attracted about
1,000 line items, while Alibaba's US$8bn debut in late November
saw as many as 3,000 and Medtronic saw north of 1,500.
TELEGRAPHED
These successes also have a lot to do with borrowers being
more willing to swallow higher new-issue concessions in a still
low rate environment, and the fact that the timing of M&A
take-outs are well telegraphed to investors ahead of time.
Becton, Medtronic and Amazon attracted almost US$88bn of
demand between them, even though ratings agencies have frowned
upon each credit for their dramatic increase in debt.
Medtronic initially was only going to issue US$2.8bn to pay
for its US$43bn acquisition of Covidien, but moves by the US
Administration to stop the flow of so-called tax-inversion M&A
trades forced it to increase the cash portion of the financing
to US$16bn.
Amazon's US$6bn deal, the proceeds of which are expected to
be spent partly on share buybacks, triples its outstanding debt,
and Becton Dickinson decided to raise US$9bn of cash in bonds
and loans to pay for the bulk of its CareFusion acquisition.
New-issue concessions surprisingly tightened as the week
went on, in part because investors suddenly realised that the
pipeline for December was emptying and they still had cash to
put to work.
Amazon attracted US$14.9bn of demand after agreeing to pay
20bp-25bp of new-issue premium across its five, seven, 10, 20
and 30-year tranches, because of the ambiguity around the use of
proceeds. Medtronic attracted US$45bn of orders and paid 15bp of
premium.
But by the time Becton Dickinson came on Thursday, average
new-issue concessions had dropped from 14bp on Monday, to around
10bp on Wednesday and to as low as 3.75bp for non-financials on
Thursday. Becton only paid 5bp of new-issue concession across
its threes, fives, 10s and 30s.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Matthew Davies)