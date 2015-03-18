BRIEF-First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 Sales of new and existing houses and condominiums in the San Francisco Bay Area fell 10.9 pct in February from a year earlier and 1.1 percent from January, real estate information service CoreLogic DataQuick said on Wednesday.
The nine-county region's 4,376 sales were the lowest for any February since February 2008, the service said, adding that the median price paid for a home in the region last month was $565,000, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier and down 1.2 percent from January. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction