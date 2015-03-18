SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 Sales of new and existing houses and condominiums in the San Francisco Bay Area fell 10.9 pct in February from a year earlier and 1.1 percent from January, real estate information service CoreLogic DataQuick said on Wednesday.

The nine-county region's 4,376 sales were the lowest for any February since February 2008, the service said, adding that the median price paid for a home in the region last month was $565,000, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier and down 1.2 percent from January. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Alan Crosby)