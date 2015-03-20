(Robert Newton, a retired Air Force colonel, is a test pilot
and former Pentagon acquisition officer. The opinions expressed
here are his own.)
By Robert Newton
March 20 As Iran rattles its sabers and Russia
masses weapons in and around Ukraine, many are asking, "Where is
the North Atlantic Treaty Organization?" What are its member
states doing to bolster European stability and deter these new
strategic threats?"
The alliance that once stood toe-to-toe with the communist
bloc is silent and seems ill-prepared for today's challenges.
Not that long ago, NATO was the bastion of air-defense
capability. With the end of the Cold War, however, members
reduced their air-defense assets.
Nations have downsized their forces and are discussing
further reductions. NATO's robust training exercises have been
reduced or eliminated, and the pursuit of weapons and equipment
that could be integrated and can work together seems more a
topic of discussion than an urgent need.
Yet post-Cold War Russia is emerging as a serious threat,
and other nefarious world actors are demonstrating new
capabilities. Moscow is developing advanced ballistic and cruise
missiles and boasts a long-range strike capability. The
Kremlin's new doctrine characterizes NATO as a threat. Consider:
NATO aircraft intercepted Russian military aircraft more than
400 times in 2014, as Russians probed into or near NATO
airspace.
In addition, Iran has unveiled its unmanned aerial vehicle,
declared itself the "world's fourth-greatest missile power" and
opened 2015 with a satellite launch of a rocket that could send
a ballistic missile into Europe. Hamas, a Middle East terrorist
organization like Islamic State, tested the Qasam rocket, fired
more than 4,000 rockets into Israel in the 2014 conflict and
flew its own unmanned aerial vehicles.
NATO's air defense force, meanwhile, is stretched thin and
limited in its ability to meet these new challenges. Most
European nations have retired their short- to medium-range air
defense systems. Germany's Patriot force is about one-third the
size at the end of the Cold War. The Netherlands ended its
deployment to Turkey because its Patriot force is not large
enough to sustain a third year of deployment. Spain backfilled
the Dutch but only deployed a single Patriot unit for a mission
that requires two.
The bulk of the U.S. Patriot force is forward stationed in
the Pacific or deployed in Central Asia, leaving approximately
40 percent of it either recently home from a deployment or
preparing for a deployment.
Fortunately, there are proven means to solve these
challenges. First is greater integration of equipment. As
General Frank Gorenc, the commander of U.S. Air Forces in
Europe, recently explained, "the holy grail of interoperability
is operating the same equipment."
Two NATO allies, Poland and Turkey, are about to select new
air and missile defense systems. Both began their acquisition
process almost two years ago and both could acquire systems that
would assure that all NATO weapons can work together in an
integrated manner. The nations' procurement leverages
competition, and they have the opportunity to exploit the U.S.
Army's Patriot system. Stability in Eastern Europe and the value
of interoperable systems are of such importance that a
bipartisan group of 32 members of the U.S. Congress took the
unusual step of writing to Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz
urging his country to acquire the Patriot system.
NATO once understood that interoperability, shared munitions
and logistics, and combined training were critical to deterring
aggression and - if deterrence failed - to mounting a robust
response. The ability to quickly integrate an ally's unit into
the partners' command, or share ammunition and repair parts, is
essential in combat, particularly when dealing with low-density,
mission-critical air defense systems.
NATO also needs to resurrect its training and educational
programs. This means creating an integrated air- and
missile-defense training center like those the United States
developed for Central Asia and the Pacific theaters. This center
would complement a Patriot procurement decision and NATO's
Tactical Leadership Programme.
A reinvigorated tactical program could, for example, enable
the relatively new land-based version of the U.S. Navy's SPY-1
radars with batteries of standard missiles, called Aegis Ashore,
to operate with offshore Aegis ships stationed in the
Mediterranean and also with NATO's Patriot units. The synergies
of this type of integrated network would put substance behind
wishful rhetoric.
It is time for NATO to rejuvenate itself through focused
leadership and a unified alliance that boasts educational and
training programs underpinned with the most capable
interoperability and shared weapon systems. Nothing less will
enhance European stability or ensure its security.
