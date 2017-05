IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- GOLDEN STATE TOBACCO SECURITIZATION WEEK OF 1,700,000 A1/A/A CALIFORNIA 03/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/24

Day of Sale: 03/25 VIRGINIA COLLEGE BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 636,180 Aa1/AA+/AA+ 2015A & 2015B 03/23 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: ROP: 3/25/15

Day of Sale: 03/26 NORTHEAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 390,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 03/23 TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Aa1AA-S

Day of Sale: 03/25 FORT WORTH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 271,105 Aaa/AAA/NR DISTRICT SERIES 2015, TEXAS 03/23 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 03/24 SAN FRANCISCO COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 250,000 A3/A/ DISTRICT 03/23 (CITY & COUNTY OF SAN FRANCISCO) 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF DAILY 224,515 Aa3/AA-/ PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA SERIES 2015D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2032 CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS WEEK OF 140,565 A1/A+/A+ CONSISTING OF: 03/23 $92,465M UTILITY SYSTEM JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015A (FIXED RATE BONDS) $48,100M UTILITY SYSTEM VARIABLE RATE JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 130,555 A1/A+/A+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 03/23 SERIES 2015D MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/25 SPARTANBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 129,975 A3/A-/ INSTALLMENT PURCHASE REFUNDING 03/23 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A (TAXABLE) & 2015BG MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/25 COUNTY OF MECKLENBURG, WEEK OF 118,810 Aa1/AA+/AA+ NORTH CAROLINA 03/23 LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2 SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2019-2028

Day of Sale: 03/25 DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 116,150 NR/AAA/AAA 2015, TEXAS 03/23 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 03/25 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 108,000 A1// NEW YORK, BARNARD COLLEGE 03/23 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Positive Outlook

Day of Sale: 03/25 UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 107,555 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL REVENUE PLEDGE REFUNDING 03/23 BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2019-2024

Day of Sale: 03/25 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 105,000 A3/A-/ STATE OF NEW YORK 03/23 ST. JOHN'S UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York THE METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 100,000 Aa1/AAA/AA+ OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WATER 03/23 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (SIFMA INDEX MODE) 2011 SERIES A-4 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: VMIG 1/NAF/F1+

Day of Sale: 03/25 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 97,400 Aaa/AAA/ NEW YORK 03/23 COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 03/26 STATE OF ALASKA GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 94,000 // REFUNDING 03/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/24

Day of Sale: 03/25 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA WEEK OF 92,920 A1/A+/A+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/23 TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2015 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: BB3//BB- POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 88,500 // PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY, 03/23 SPECIAL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/26 CITY OF CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 86,180 A1/AA/ SUBORDINATE LIEN INCOME TAX 03/23 3 SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 03/24 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 80,000 // AUTHORITY COMMONWEALTH OF 03/23 PENNSYLVANIA THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA PROJECT SERIES 2015A MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 03/25 BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 77,450 Aa3/AA-/ SOUTH CAROLINA 03/23 INSTALLMENT PURCHASE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A & 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/25 NEW HOPE CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 73,745 Baa3/BBB-/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 03/23 STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (CHF-COLLEGIATE HOUSING STEPHENVILLE III, L.L.C.-TARLETON STATE UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/24 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 68,655 /A+/A+ FINANCING AUTHORITY 03/23 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA PREBSYTERIAN HOME AND SERVICES, INC, INSURED REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/24 VIRGINIA COLLEGE BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 67,050 Baa1/BB+/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE AND 03/23 REFUNDING BONDS (MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY PROJECT) SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 61,045 Aa2/AA/ EDUCATIONAL BUILDING CORP REVENUE 03/23 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2044

Day of Sale: 03/24 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 59,665 NR/A/A (COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF 03/23 NORTHWEST INDIANA OBLIGATED GROUP) REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2015 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS: (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 03/25 BASTROP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 53,105 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/23 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 52,000 A1/A+/ SALES TAX REVENUE AND REFUNDING 03/23 BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/25 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF FULTON WEEK OF 51,000 // COUNTY, SEPLMAN COLLEGE REVENUE 03/23 REFUNDING, GEORGIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 03/23 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 50,000 A2/AA-/AA- COMMISSION 03/23 HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (REX HEALTHCARE) SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/26 MICHIGAN STRATEGIC FUND LIMITED WEEK OF 45,000 // OBLIGATION 03/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 03/26 MIDWAY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 39,745 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 03/23 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 37,120 /AA+/ SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION, 03/23 INDIANA SERIES 2015D MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2021 REMARK: Expected Underlying S&P 'AA-'

Day of Sale: 03/25 BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE COLORADO WEEK OF 36,930 Aa2/AA-/ STATE UNIVERSITY 03/23 SYSTEM ENTERPRISE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015C AND TAXABLE SERIES 2015D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/24 JEFFERSON PARISH SCHOOL BOARD WEEK OF 36,500 /AA/ SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 03/23 LOUISIANA MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 03/25 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 35,485 NR/NR/BB HEALTHCARE FACILITY EXPANSION/ 03/23 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A (CHURCH HOME OF HARTFORD INCORPORATED PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATING: (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 03/26 BURBANK-PASADENA AIRPORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 35,000 A2/A+/ AMT (31MM AMT/1MMTE) 03/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: AMT: 16-24

TAX EXEMPT: 16, 17

Day of Sale: 03/25 ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 34,073 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: RATIN: TBD CITY OF CONROE, TEXAS WEEK OF 31,690 Aa2/AA/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 03/23 SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2018-2030

Day of Sale: 03/25 NUTLEY TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 30,715 // NEW JERSEY 03/23 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: UR/AA(NR)

Day of Sale: 03/25 FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 29,430 Aaa/AAA/ DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 03/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 03/25 CENTRAL OREGON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,070 NR/AA+/ POLK, MARION & BENTON COUNTIES 03/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls INSURANCE: OREGON SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY AC REMARK: (A+)

Day of Sale: 03/25 FAIRMONT STATE UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 28,000 A2// WEST VIRGINIA 03/23 BOARD OF GOVERNORS REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 03/24 MARYLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 27,845 NR/BB-/NR CORPORATION 03/23 SENIOR STUDENT HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, BALTIMORE PROJECT), SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/25 SHERIDAN COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORP WEEK OF 26,000 /AA+/ AVPT 1ST MORTGAGE 03/23 REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2030 REMARK: Underlying S&P 'A+' Rating

Day of Sale: 03/26 TOWN OF FAIRFIELD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 25,000 Aaa// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/23 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/26 TREDYFFRIN EASTTOWN PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 24,455 Aaa// SCHOOL DISTRICT 03/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2018-2035

Day of Sale: 03/26 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 23,370 NR/NR/NR COMMISSION 03/23 RETIREMENT FACILITIES FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A (CHURCH HOME OF HARTFORD INCORPORATED PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/23 ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 23,240 Aa3/A+/ TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT REVENUE 03/23 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/24 THE HEALTH, EDUCATIONAL & HOUSING WEEK OF 22,535 A1/A+/ FACILITIES BOARD OF SHELBY COUNTY 03/23 TENNESSEE EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (RHODES COLLEGE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 03/25 COMPTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,000 A2/AA/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY SCHOOLS POOLED 03/23 FINANCING PROGRAM) CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, REFUNDING SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 03/24 YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 WEEK OF 21,000 A// OF YUMA COUNTY, ARIZONA SCHOOL 03/23 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2014 SERIES A 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 03/25 SAN PATRICIO MUNICIPAL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,540 // (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 03/23 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN SAN PATRICIO COUNTYM, TEXAS WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 03/26 CITY OF CEDAR PARK, TEXAS WEEK OF 20,255 Aa2/AA+/ (WILLIAMSON AND TRAVIS COUNTIES) 03/23 UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 03/26 OGDEN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, UTAH WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3// LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 03/23 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 03/25 SOUTH DAKOTA HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 17,555 Aa2//AA AUTHORITY VOCATIONAL EDUCATION 03/23 PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015C MGR: Dougherty & Company, LLC, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035 LEXINGTON. SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 17,435 Aa3// SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.2 03/23 INSTALL PURCHASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B TAX EXEMPT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2030

Day of Sale: 03/24 CITY OF PLANO, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 16,000 // SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 03/23 SERIES 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2025 REMARK: Non-Rated Underlying

Possible Insurance Day of Sale: 03/25 THE HAMMOND LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 15,300 // IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK BONDS, 03/23 SERIES 2015B (CITY OF GARY, INDIANA) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 03/25 PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 15,000 /AA-/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/23 SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/24 DUCKETT CREEK SEWER DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 14,940 Aa3// ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MISSOURI 03/23 SEWAGE SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis GAHANNA-JEFFERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,140 // DISTRICT, OHIO 03/23 CONSISTING OF: $7,400M SERIES 2015A TAX ANTICIPATION NOTES $6,740M SERIES 2015B UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, New York REMARK: 2015A DUE: 2015-2024

2015B DUE: 2015 2021

Day of Sale: 03/24 COUNTY OF KENT REVENUE LIMITED WEEK OF 14,000 Aaa/AAA/ OBLIGATION, MICHIGAN 03/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 03/25 RED RIVER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 13,985 /AA/ CORPORATION, TEXAS 03/23 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS (THE HOCKADAY SCHOOL PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2030 PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,500 A1/A+/A+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 03/23 SERIES 2015B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/25 COLORADO EDUCATIONAL & CULTURAL WEEK OF 12,165 NR/NR/NR FINANCE AUTHORITY 03/23 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS (ATLAS PREPARATORY SCHOOL PROJECT) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond TERM: 2025, 2035, 2045

Day of Sale: 03/24 PRINCETON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 11,690 Aaa/NR/NR DISTRICT 03/23 (COLLIN COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/24 SAN LEANDRO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,500 A1/A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/23 SERIES 2015A, CALIFORNIA MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 03/24 SAINT CROIX CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 // DISTRICT 03/23 ST. CROIX COUNTY, WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2030 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,755 A3// DISTRICT #391, TEXAS 03/23 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 03/24 NORTH ROYALTON, OHIO WEEK OF 9,450 Aa2// ********BANK QUALIFIED******** 03/23 MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus ROMOLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,240 // CALIFORNIA 03/23 CFD NO. 2004-1 (IA-3) 2015 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/25 GIDDINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,075 Aaa/NR/NR DISTRICT 03/23 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN FAYETTE, LEE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/24 GURNEE SCHOOL DISTRICT, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 8,900 /AA+/ SERIES 2015 BAB'S REFUNDING BONDS 03/23 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis NEEDVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,610 //AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERYING RATING: A+ CITY OF CLINTON, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,605 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/23 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2031 LEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 8,445 Aa3/A/ SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.2 03/23 INSTALL PURCHASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2021

Day of Sale: 03/24 CITY OF MILAN, COUNTIES OF WEEK OF 8,400 /AA/ WASHTENAW AND MONROE, 03/23 STATE OF MICHIGAN 2015 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT SEWER REFUNDING BONDS (LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION) MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Moody's Underlying 'A2' Rating ARKANSAS CITY(COWLEY COUNTY),KANSAS WEEK OF 8,300 /A-/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 470 03/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2023

Day of Sale: 03/24 WALDEN'S RIDGE UTILITY DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 8,065 // HAMILTON COUNTY, TENNESSEE 03/23 WATERWORKS REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD THREE RIVERS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,145 // DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 03/23 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN LIVE OAK AND BEE COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX BUILDING BONDS 2015 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio

Day of Sale: 03/23 VIRGINIA COLLEGE BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 6,780 Aa1/AA+/AA+ 2015C TAXABLE 03/23 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2020 REMARK: ROP: 3/25/15

Day of Sale: 03/26 SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 6,350 /AA-/ MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2029 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 03/24 WESTFIELD TOWN BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 6,079 /AA+/ UNION COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 03/23 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015A & 2015B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: (Bank Qualified)

Day of Sale: 03/24 WALL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 6,079 /AA/ MONMOUTH COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 03/23 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/25 HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 5,510 /AA+/ SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION, 03/23 INDIANA SERIES 2015E MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2021 REMARK: Expected Underlying S&P 'AA-'

Day of Sale: 03/25 COMPTON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,500 A2/AA/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 03/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2002 ELECTION, 2015 SERIES E MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 03/24 KERN DELTA WATER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,500 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 03/23 /EXP/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 03/26 INGRAM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,200 // TEXAS 03/23 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING & REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 03/23 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,655 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT NO. 155 03/23 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS, LOCATED WITHIN FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 03/24 PARK HILLS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 4,395 /A-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, 03/23 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SIENNA PLANTATION MANAGEMENT WEEK OF 4,140 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2033 BOYCEVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,135 /A+/ DISTRICT 03/23 BARRON, DUNN AND ST. CROIX COUNTIES WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2019-2028 WILLOW FORK DRAINAGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,920 NR/AA/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 03/23 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN FORT BEND AND HARRIS COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: MAC INSURED

Day of Sale: 03/23 PHILIPSTOWN NORTH HIGHLANDS FIRE WEEK OF 3,770 UR/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 03/23 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 03/25 CITY OF GLENDALE MILWAUKEE COUNTY WEEK OF 3,300 Aa2// WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/23 PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 03/23 TRAVIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,165 /BBB/ DISTRICT #2, TEXAS 03/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 03/24 BON DE CROFT PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 3,110 /AA/ DISTRICT WATERWORKS REVENUE 03/23 REFUNDING BONDS, TENNESSEE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2045 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: /A-/

Day of Sale: 03/25 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,000 A2// DISTRICT #374, TEXAS 03/23 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 03/26

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,565,396 (in 000's)