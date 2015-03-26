By Jim Christie
| March 26
March 26 Personal information gathered by
RadioShack Corp from shoppers is not included in its
sale, the consumer privacy ombudsman in the electronics
retailer's bankruptcy case said in response to concerns shared
by several states that the data could be sold.
If that changes, Elise Frejka also said in a letter on
Wednesday to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Linehan Shannon she would
file a report with recommendations based on specific facts and
circumstances.
Her letter came as Oregon and Pennsylvania on Wednesday
joined Texas and Tennessee in objecting to RadioShack selling
names, email addresses and other personal information gathered
from shoppers.
Personally identifiable information of 117 million consumers
could be made available in RadioShack's proposed sale, Oregon
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a filing that urged
stripping out information such as telephone numbers and mailing
addresses from assets.
In a separate filing, Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen
Kane said selling the information would violate parts of her
state's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last week objected to the
sale of personally identifiable information and requested
RadioShack's buyer be required to set a separate price for it.
Paxton said RadioShack's privacy policy for shoppers
included an "unequivocal" provision the information would not be
sold. Its sale runs afoul of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices
Act, he added.
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III filed a
supporting objection on Monday, and New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman expressed concern on Wednesday.
"We are committed to taking appropriate action to protect
New York consumers," Schneiderman said in a statement.
Officials in Arizona, Minnesota, Mississippi, North
Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and Virginia are also
concerned, according to Paxton's office.
RadioShack, forced into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February by
competition from online and bricks-and-mortar rivals, was not
immediately available to comment.
A private auction for RadioShack began on Monday. Its
preferred bidder is the hedge fund Standard General, which would
keep about 1,740 of RadioShack's more than 4,000 stores open as
part of a tie-up with wireless operator Sprint Corp.
Salus Capital Corp, one of RadioShack's lenders, says it has
submitted a rival bid with three liquidators offering $271
million in cash.
Salus was not available for comment on RadioShack's shopper
information and a Standard General spokesman declined to
comment.
The case is In Re: RadioShack Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 15-10197
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)