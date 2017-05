April 2 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NORTH TEXAS TOLLWAY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 871,265 A3/BBB+/NR SERIES 2015A 04/06 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 04/08 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 690,490 Aa3/AA-/ STATE OF NEW YORK 04/06 NEW YORK UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 265,965 Aa3/AA-/ STATE OF NEW YORK 04/06 NEW YORK UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015B TAXABLE (CORPORATE CUSIPS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE PUBLIC WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 244,000 A1/A/A STATE OF CALIFORNIA 04/06 LEASE REVENUE AND LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: Retail Order Period: 04/08

Day of Sale: 04/09 COMMONWEALTH FINANCING AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 196,290 A2/A+/A+ PENNSYLVANIA 04/06 REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: SERIES A (TAX EXEMPT) SERIES B (TAX-EXEMPT) SERIES B-2 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 THE CITY OF JACKSON, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 194,000 A1/A+/ HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 04/06 (JACKSON-MADISON COUNTY GENERAL HOSPITAL) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 04/08 CALIFORNIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 174,180 A1/AA+/ MHRBIII 2015A TAXABLE 04/06 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2020-2030

Day of Sale: 04/07 CHAFFEY JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 150,000 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT 04/06 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/09 LONE STAR COLLEGE, TEXAS WEEK OF 127,935 /AAA/ SYSTEM LIMITED TAX GENERAL 04/06 OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/07 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 125,000 A3/A-/ NEW YORK 04/06 THE NEW SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 04/07 SAN RAMON VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 125,000 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/09 HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 124,205 A2//A AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI 04/06 HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (COXHEALTH) SERIES 2015A MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York PHILADELPHIA REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 113,000 A2/A+/A- AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/06 CITY SERVICE AGREEMENT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 04/07 LONE STAR COLLEGE, TEXAS WEEK OF 102,360 /AAA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/06 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/07 FREMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 100,000 Aa1/AAA/NR (COUNTY OF SANTA CLARA, STATE OF 04/06 CALIFORNIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION OF 2014), SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York THE UNIVERSITY OF AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 99,385 A1/AA-/ GENERAL RECEIPTS BONDS, 04/06 SERIES 2015A MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2032 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 93,155 NR/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY - SERIES 2015A 04/06 (CITY OF ANAHEIM WATER SYSTEM PROJECT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2045 REMARK: ROP: 4/8

Day of Sale: 04/09 GLYNN-BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOSPITAL WEEK OF 83,020 A2/A-/ AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 04/06 (SOUTHEAST REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2019-2034

Day of Sale: 04/07 THE CITY OF TAMPA, FLORIDA WEEK OF 80,000 NR/BBB+/BBB+ REVENUE & REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 04/06 SERIES 2015 (THE UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA PROJECT) MGR: SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Capital Market, Pittsburg SERIAL: 2016-2045 CITY OF ABILINE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 75,000 Aa2/AA+/ LIMITED TAX CERTIFICATES OF 04/06 OBLIGATION, TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/08 DECATUR TOWNSHIP MULTI-SCHOOL WEEK OF 74,770 /AA+/ BUILDING CORPORATION 04/06 (MARION COUNTY, INDIANA) AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE MULTIPURPOSE BONDS, SERIES 2015 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRSGT MORTGAGE MULTIPURPOSE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2015-2029 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

Day of Sale: 04/08 HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 67,030 Aa1/AA/AA+ COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES TAX REVENUE 04/06 BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/08 ONONDAGA COUNTY RESOURCE RECOVERY WEEK OF 52,965 A2/AA/ AGENCY (ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY) 04/06 REVENUE BONDS, 2015 SERIES $ 51,865,000* SERIES A TAX-EXEMPT $ 1,100,000* SERIES B NEW MONEY TAX MGR: TD Securities (USA) LLC, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Underlying Stable A- S&P Rating

Day of Sale: 04/07 REEDY CREEK IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,000 Aa3/A+/AA- SERIES 2015A FLORIDA 04/06 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 04/08 DESERT COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 50,000 // CALIFORNIA 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/08 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 49,000 Aaa/AAA/ NEW YORK 04/06 COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 04/09 UPPER TRINITY REGIONAL WATER WEEK OF 47,575 A3/A/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/06 REGIONAL TREATED WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2044

Day of Sale: 04/07 COLLEGE STATION INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 46,040 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT 04/06 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN BRAZOS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/08 OTSEGO COUNTY CAPITAL RESOURCE WEEK OF 41,000 Baa3/BBB-/

CORPORATION 04/06 HARTWICK COLLEGE TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York VERMONT HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 40,000 Aa3//AA MULTIPLE PURPOSE BONDS, 04/06 SERIES A & B (AMT); C & D (NON-AMT) E (TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2019-2045

Day of Sale: 04/08 SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 37,000 Aa1/AAA/ AUTHORITY HOMEOWNERSHIP MORTGAGE 04/06 BONDS 2015 SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/7

Day of Sale: 04/08 FOREST GROVE, OREGON WEEK OF 35,000 // CAMPUS IMPROVEMENT REVENUE 04/06 REFUNDING PACIFIC UNIVERSITY, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/08 SOUTH CAROLINA BUILDING EQUITY WEEK OF 33,800 // SOONER FOR TOMORROW BEST 04/06 GREENVILLE INSTALL PURCHASE 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 04/08 UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA WEEK OF 30,885 Aa3// SEIRES 2015 MARSHALL CENTER 04/06 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2036

Day of Sale: 04/09 SANTA MARIA-BONITA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3/A+/ CALIFORNIA 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/08 SCAGO CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOL WEEK OF 29,685 // DISTRICT NO. 1, SOUTH CAROLINA 04/06 INSTALLMENT PURCHASE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/09 SHARYLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 29,680 Aa3//AA- DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/06 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/08 BETHEL, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 29,330 NR/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/06 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 04/07 CHESTERFIELD VALLEY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 25,240 /A-/ DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, MISSOURI 04/06 SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/09 WEST KERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 25,000 /A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/06 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/09 CAMPBELL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,000 Aa2/NR/AA+ (SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 04/06 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York FLORENCE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,595 A// NO. 1, ARIZONA 04/06 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 04/08 MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 21,500 /AA-/ LEWIS & CLARK COMMUNITY COLLEGE 04/06 DISTRICT #536, GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $17,000M - SERIES A $ 4,OOOM - SERIES B - ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/08 MONTGOMERY COUNTY HIGHTER EDUCATION WEEK OF 20,585 // AND HEALTH AUTHORITY 04/06 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS THE HILL SCHOOL PROJECT, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 04/09 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 20,370 NR/BBB/ EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS, 04/06 SERIES 2015 (ILLINOIS CHARTER SCHOOLS PROJECT- NOBLE NETWORK OF CHARTER SCHOOLS) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 04/07 CITY OF LEWISVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 20,080 /AA/ COMBINATION CONTRACT REVENUE AND 04/06 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REFUNDING BONDS (CASTLE HILLS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 3) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Underlying BBB S&P Rating

Day of Sale: 04/07 MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE UNION FREE WEEK OF 18,505 /AA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, SUFFOLK COUNTY 04/06 NEW YORK $15,940M SERIES A $2,565M SERIES B SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 18,000 Aa1/AAA/ AUTHORITY HOMEOWNERSHIP MORTGAGE 04/06 BONDS 2015 SERIES A NON AMT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/7

Day of Sale: 04/08 COTTONWOOD OAK CREEK SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,000 A2// DISTRICT NO. 6, ARIZONA 04/06 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT 14, SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 04/09 OXNARD SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 13,300 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 04/06 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/07 CITY OF PEORIA, PEORIA COUNTY WEEK OF 13,085 Aa3/AA-/ ILLINOPIS GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/06 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 04/07 TOWNSHIP OF CHERRY HILL WEEK OF 11,540 Aa2// COUNTY OF CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2014 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/09 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 10,460 // AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF PIMA 04/06 CONSISTING OF: $10,380M EDUCATION REFUNDING BONDS (NOAH WEBSTER SCHOOLS-MESA PROJECT) TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2015A $ 280M EDUCATION REFUNDING BONDS (NOAH WEBSTER SCHOOLS-MESA PROJECT) TAXABLE SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 04/09 MONTANA STATE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 10,000 Aa1/AA/AA+ SERIES 2015 A REFUNDING 04/06 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls SERIAL: 2016-2019

Day of Sale: 04/07 LAKE STEVENS, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 10,000 Aa1//NA SCHOOL DISTRCT REFUNDING 04/06 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls SERIAL: 2015-2023 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE REMARK: Aa3

Day of Sale: 04/07 DALLAS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2, WEEK OF 10,000 // OREGON 04/06 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2022 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/08 CITY OF HOPE, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 10,000 NR/NR/NR WATER AND ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS, 04/06 SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock TERM: 2035

Day of Sale: 04/07 WILLIAM PENN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 /A/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 04/07 KENNEWICK, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 9,800 /A+/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION AND 04/06

REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 04/09 PUTNAM VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,780 NR/UR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 04/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 04/08 BILLINGS, MONTANA WEEK OF 9,765 NR/NR/ STORM SEWER REVENUE BONDS 04/06 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 04/08 NORTHERN LEHIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,760 // LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES, 04/06 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 04/08 BETHLEHEM CITY LEHIGH & NORTHAMPTON WEEK OF 9,640 /AA/ COUNTIES, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL 04/06 OBLIGATION BONDS SEIRES A&B 2015 NON BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2024 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 04/08 JACKSBORO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,225 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 04/07 LAUREL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,010 Aa1// MISSISSIPPI 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/07 CANANDAIGUA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,250 UR/UR/ NEW YORK 04/06 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2036

Day of Sale: 04/07 CITY OF ANDREWS, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,225 // COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 04/06 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2032-2045

Day of Sale: 04/08 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 7,780 /BBB/ DISTRICT #49 UNLIMITED TAX 04/06 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/08 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 7,525 NR/AA/ DISTRICT NO 368 (A POLITICAL 04/06 SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATD WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITETD TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 04/06 THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE WEEK OF 6,775 // TONW OF KEARNY IN THE COUNTY OF 04/06 HUDSON, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015 *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia CITY OF GRAND HAVEN WEEK OF 6,640 // COUNTY OF OTTAWA, STATE OF MICHIGAN 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2034 MONROVIA FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 6,215 // LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 04/06 (HILLSIDE WILDERNESS PRESERVE PROJECT) ISSUE OF 2015 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2031 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: A+ S&P Underlying Rating

Day of Sale: 04/07 BUFFALO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,200 A2/A/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 04/06 SERIES 2015, TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/07 LAKEPORT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,000 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 04/06 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES A) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/08 GREATER JOHNSTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,580 // CAMBIRA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 04/07 ONONDAGA COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 5,200 UR/NR/ NEW YORK 04/06 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 04/08 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,125 A3// DISTRICT #419 UNLIMITED TAX 04/06 REFUNDING SERIES 2015 TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/09 WILKINSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 5,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/06 BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2044

Day of Sale: 04/07 EASTERN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,885 // CALIFONIA 04/06 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2006-56 (RANCHO DIAMANTE) 2015 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/09 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF CAMERON WEEK OF 4,045 /A+/ BARRON COUNTY WISCONSIN 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 04/07 MCGUFFEY PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,985 // DISTRICT 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 04/08 VILLAGE OF PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,705 Aa2/NR/ **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 04/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 04/07 BROCTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,635 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 04/06 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2018

Day of Sale: 04/07 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 153 WEEK OF 3,480 /A+/ COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS (HOMEWOOD) 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/07 CEDAR RIVER WATER AND SEWER WEEK OF 2,160 // DISTRICT, WASHINGTON 04/06 WATER AND SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 04/07 CITY OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS WEEK OF 2,100 // SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WISCONSIN 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2020

Day of Sale: 04/07 KENNEWICK, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 2,025 /A+/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/06 BONDS, SERIES 2015A (TAXABLE) MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023

Day of Sale: 04/09 THE COUNTY OF SCOTTS BLUFF, WEEK OF 2,000 NR/NR/NR NEBRASKA 04/06

HIGHWAY ALLOCATION FUND PLEDGE BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/07 WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,500 // WISCONSIN 04/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2025 KANKAKEE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 1,370 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 04/06 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago REMARK: Bank Qualified

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,323,750 (in 000's)