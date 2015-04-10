BRIEF-IGD Q1 net profit up at EUR 14.3 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
April 10 Ge Capital chief says on track to split off Synchrony Financial in late 2015
* GE Capital chief says company has had significant amount of inbound inquiries to buy businesses
* GE CFO says expects run rate income for remaining GE Capital businesses to be about $1.5 billion a year
* GE says expects share buyback to offset impact of lower GE Capital earnings
* GE general counsel says company will apply to be de-designated as "systemically important" in 2016
* GE CFO says company plans to be "opportunistic" on M&A
* GE CFO says company expects 2018 EPS to be at same level as previously expected but with more contributions from industrial earnings
* GE CFO says market for GE Capital assets is "extraordinarily attractive today"
* GE CEO says "the timing is really right to do this"
* GE CEO says plans to close Alstom deal this summer
* GE Capital CFO says going to "try to do better" than selling $90 billion of assets this year
* GE CFO says EPS to be "substantially higher" than $1.80 in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting Nick Carey)
LONDON/MILAN/MADRID, May 9 Italian toll road operator Atlantia is planning to submit a takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis within days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, hoping to bridge differences over price that have held up negotiations in the past few weeks.