April 10 Ge Capital chief says on track to split off Synchrony Financial in late 2015

* GE Capital chief says company has had significant amount of inbound inquiries to buy businesses

* GE CFO says expects run rate income for remaining GE Capital businesses to be about $1.5 billion a year

* GE says expects share buyback to offset impact of lower GE Capital earnings

* GE general counsel says company will apply to be de-designated as "systemically important" in 2016

* GE CFO says company plans to be "opportunistic" on M&A

* GE CFO says company expects 2018 EPS to be at same level as previously expected but with more contributions from industrial earnings

* GE CFO says market for GE Capital assets is "extraordinarily attractive today"

* GE CEO says "the timing is really right to do this"

* GE CEO says plans to close Alstom deal this summer

* GE Capital CFO says going to "try to do better" than selling $90 billion of assets this year

* GE CFO says EPS to be "substantially higher" than $1.80 in 2018