Fitch: Thai Life Insurers Stay Well Capitalised as Growth Slows
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Thailand Life Insurance Market Dashboard 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898408 BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report it expects the growth of Thailand's life insurance industry to be supported by protection and investment-linked products even as the growth of the overall market slows due to economic factors such as high household debt and slower GDP expansion. Thai