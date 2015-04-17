NEW YORK, April 17 Trafigura signs deal with Nexen Marketing:

* Nexen Marketing has signed a deal to sell its third-party lease business in Canada to Trafigura Canada.

* The announcement positions Trafigura as one of the largest third-party crude aggregators in Western Canada, Trafigura says.

* Nexen Marketing is the a Calgary, Alberta-based unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp.

* Previously, Reuters reported that Nexen was closing its crude oil trading division following a round of job cuts Source: Press release: here (Reporting By Catherine Ngai)