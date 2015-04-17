NEW YORK, April 17 Trafigura signs deal with
Nexen Marketing:
* Nexen Marketing has signed a deal to sell its third-party
lease business in Canada to Trafigura Canada.
* The announcement positions Trafigura as one of the largest
third-party crude aggregators in Western Canada, Trafigura says.
* Nexen Marketing is the a Calgary, Alberta-based unit of
China National Offshore Oil Corp.
* Previously, Reuters reported that Nexen was closing its
crude oil trading division following a round of job cuts
Source: Press release: here
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai)