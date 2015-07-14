BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
July 14 Johnson & Johnson
* J&J CFO says does not expect Greece debt resolution to affect company sales, earnings unless there is significant change from expected resolution
* CEO says patent protects Remicade until 2018 from biosimilars
* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit