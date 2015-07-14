July 14 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive
John Stumpf and Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry spoke
on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday to discuss
second-quarter earnings. Below are some comments they made:
* Wells Fargo's purchase of GE Capital loans means new
customers, more business-CFO
* Wells Fargo will see more benefits to interest income from
GE Capital loans in third quarter-CFO
* Wells Fargo can grow net interest income in 2015 even if
rates remain low-CFO
* Wells Fargo expects mortgage origination in third quarter
to be lower than second quarter-CFO
* Wells Fargo set aside more money to cover deteriorating
energy loans in second quarter-CFO
* Wells Fargo expects dividend payout ratio to remain in
range of 55 TO 75 percent for full year-CFO
* Wells Fargo is "aggressively" growing credit card business
with existing customers-CFO
* Wells Fargo looking at further acquisitions where assets
fit into existing business model-CFO
* Wells Fargo is further scrutinizing energy loans in second
half of the year-CFO
* Wells Fargo energy loans "relatively immaterial" to
broader bank at 2 pct of loan book-CFO
* Wells Fargo can reduce liquidity by tens of billions of
dollars more before worrying about regulatory ratios-CFO
* Wells Fargo CFO: other big banks discouraging deposits to
help regulatory capital metrics
* Wells Fargo CFO: new home purchases are strong, but still
not at precrisis levels
* Wells Fargo expects efficiency ratio to remain in same
range due to business investments-CFO
* Wells Fargo sees non-bank lenders paying higher premiums
for loan portfolios to grow-CFO
* Wells Fargo expects to continue growing auto loans because
its portfolio is smaller than peers-CFO
* Wells Fargo will continue investing in businesses whether
or not interest rates rise this year-CEO
* Wells Fargo sees long-term rates staying lower for longer
than management forecast six months ago-CFO
* Wells Fargo mortgage staffing "probably a little bit
heavy" relative to "normal" times-CFO
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)