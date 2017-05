July 17 IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107.

ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 1,167,875 NAF/AAA/AA+ NEW YORK 07/20 STATE SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York PORT OF SEATTLE WEEK OF 592,605 A1/A+/A+ MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU, HAWAII WEEK OF 564,000 // WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 07/20 JUNIOR SERIES 2015A (REFUNDING) & SENIOR SERIES 2015 A&B REFUNDING MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 7/21

SENIOR: Aa2/AA-

JUNIOR: Aa3/AA-

Day of Sale: 07/22 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 500,000 A1/AA-/A AUTHORITY 07/20 TRANSPORTATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015C CONSISTING OF: $400,000M* SUBSERIES 2015C-1 (FIXED RATE) $ 50,000M* SUBSERIES 2015C-2 (MANDATORY TENDER BONDS) $ 50,000M* SUBSERIES 2015C-3 (LIBOR FLOATING RATE TENDER NOTES) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: RETAIL ORDER PERIOD 07/22/2015

Day of Sale: 07/23 HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY AVIATION, WEEK OF 334,000 A1/A+/A AUTHORITY TAMPA INTERNATIONAL 07/20 AIRPORT REVENUE BONDS SUBORDINATED REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES A (AMT) AND 2015 SERIES B (NON AMT) FLORIDA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/22 HARRIS COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 300,000 /AA/ FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 07/20 HOUSTON METHODIST HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 2015 TEXAS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/22 THE CITY OF CHATTANOOGA ELECTRIC WEEK OF 252,000 /AA+/AA+ SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 07/20 A, B (TAXABLE) & C (REFUNDING) TENNESSEE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/21 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 220,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA TEXAS SYSTEM PERMANENT UNIVERSITY 07/20 FUND BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 07/21 HAYWARD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 213,000 A3/A+/ CALIFORNIA 07/20 ALAMEDA COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 07/23 CONNECTICUT HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 160,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY 07/20 HYOUSING MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM CONSISING OF: %105,000M TAX-EXEMPT $ 10,000 AMT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT DUE: 2019-2026; 2030;

2035 AND 2045

Day of Sale: 07/23 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 148,270 NR/NR/ COMMISSION 07/20 NONPROFIT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS HERON'S KEY SENIOR LIVING SERIES 2015A, B-1, B-2 & B-3 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: TERMS, TEMPS

Day of Sale: 07/21 AUSTIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 147,925 // $60,295M 2015A PSF GUARANTEED 07/20 $87,630M 2015B NON PSF MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: SERIES A: AAA/AAA/AAA 17-35

SERIES B: AAA/AA+/AA+ 21-35

Day of Sale: 07/22 RHODE ISLAND STATE & PROVIDENCE WEEK OF 145,725 Aa2/AA/AA PLANTATIONS, RHODE ISLAND 07/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 07/21 PORT OF HOUSTON AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 141,000 /AAA/AAA HARRIS COUNTY 07/20 CONSISTING OF: $63,000M TAX-EXEMPT $27,000M AMT $51,000M TAXALBE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 07/21 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 137,618 // DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU, HAWAII WEEK OF 124,000 // WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 07/20 JUNIOR SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) & SENIOR SERIES 2015C (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 7/21

SENIOR: Aa2/-/AA-

JUNIOR: Aa3/-/AA-

Day of Sale: 07/22 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 113,565 // FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 07/20 RETIREMENT FACILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015A, B-1 & B-2 (BUCKINGHAM SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY INC. PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: TERMS, TEMPS

NR/NR/BB (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 07/23 NEW YORK STATE ENVIRONMENTAL WEEK OF 110,000 // FACILITIES CORPORATION 07/20 STATE REVOLVING FUNDS REVENUE SERIES 2015B AND SERIES 2015C CONSISTING OF: $80,000M TAX-EXEMPT $30,000M TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 07/21 HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 109,500 Aa3//AA TOLL ROAD SENIOR LIEN 07/20 EXP/ /EXP REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012B-1 (SIFMA INDEX BONDS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/22 HUNTSVILLE UTILITIES COMMISSION WEEK OF 106,300 Aa1// HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 07/20 WATER & SEWER REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2035 UNITED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 100,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA TEXAS 07/20 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL DISTRICT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2045 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA2/A+/AA-

Day of Sale: 07/22 CORPUS CHRISTI INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 100,000 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION 07/20 OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FTN Financial Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2018-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: /AA/AA+

Day of Sale: 07/21 CITY OF LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 92,755 A2/AA/ COMMUNICATION SYSTEM REVENUE 07/20 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2031 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Underlying Ratings: A3/A+

Day of Sale: 07/22 MARSHALL, TEXAS WEEK OF 90,210 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 07/20 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: Aa3/AA-

Day of Sale: 07/20 DAYTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 77,920 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 07/20 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS. SERIES 2015 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 07/20 CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 77,000 Aa3/AA/AA AUTHORITY 07/20 REVENUE BONDS (PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY) SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York COUNTY OF LAKE, OHIO WEEK OF 67,290 A3/NR/A- HOSPITAL FACILITIES REFUNDING 07/20 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 (LAKE HOSPITAL SYSTEM, INC.) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York WOODBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 103, WEEK OF 65,000 // OREGON 07/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/23 MIDDLEBURY SCHOOL BUILDING CORP WEEK OF 52,020 // AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING & 07/20 IMPROVEMENT BONDS OF 2015 NOT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: AA+ (ST INTERCEPT)/A+ (UNDER)EXP

Day of Sale: 07/22 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2// NEW YORK 07/20 NYSARC REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 07/23 CITY OF ROWLETT, TEXAS WEEK OF 49,520 // $36,255M GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/20 REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS 2015 $13,265M WATERWORKS & SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 07/21 CITY OF AZUSA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 47,000 /AA/ WATER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 07/20 BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/23 DEL MAR RACETRACK AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 46,185 //BBB- CALIFORNIA 07/20 2015 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 07/22 EL MONTE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 46,000 Aa3/A+/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 07/20 $35,000,000 ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A $11,000,000 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/23 ALLENDALE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 42,700 /AA-/ OTTAWA COUNTY 07/20 TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 07/21 BELLFLOWER USD, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 42,000 Aa3// 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/20 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco SERIAL: 2017-2039

Day of Sale: 07/21 FOLSOM CORDOVA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 40,000 // DISTRICT , CALIFORNIA 07/20 SFID NO. 5 2014 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/23 IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT, WEEK OF 39,000 /AA-/ CALIFORNIA 07/20 ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $19,000M TAX-EXEMPT $20,000M TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAXABLE DUE: 2016-2025; 2030 AND 2039

TAX EXEMPT DUE: 2035, 2040 AND 2045

Day of Sale: 07/22 LOUISIANA HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 38,985 Aaa// SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 07/20 REFUNDING BONDS (MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) TAXABLE MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2038

Day of Sale: 07/21 CITY OF LEWISVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 35,120 /AAA/AAA WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 07/20 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 07/20 GREENE COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 31,750 NR/NR/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 07/20 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE (GLEN-I, LLC PROJECT) SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/22 ANTIOCH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 31,500 A1/A+/ (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 07/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1) ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York WESTMINSTER, COLORADO WEEK OF 30,000 NR/AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2015 07/20 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2038

Day of Sale: 07/21 FOLSOM CORDOVA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 30,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 07/20 SFD NO. 4, 2012 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/23 RANCHO SANTA FE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 30,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/20 REFUNDNG BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/23 CITY OF STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 29,825 Aa2/AA+/ WATER AND POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE 07/20 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2036 TERM: 2040, 2044

Day of Sale: 07/22 TRUSTEES OF IVY TECH COMMUNITY WEEK OF 28,145 NR/AA/AA COLLEGE OF INDIANA SERIES T 07/20 INDIANA MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 07/21 AZUSA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,000 /AA-/ (COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA) 07/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 07/21 RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 23,950 NR/NR/ COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 07/20 NO. 07-2 SPECIAL TAX 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/22 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 23,260 // AUTHORITY 07/20 BABSON COLLEGE, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 07/23 STATE COLLEGE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,000 Aa1// PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/20 BONDS 2015 SERIES B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/23 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 20,000 /A/ INDIAN WELLS REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 07/20 CONSOLIDATED WHITEWATER REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT AREA SUBORDINATED TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 07/22 HOWARD COUNTY HOUSING COMMISSION WEEK OF 19,465 /A+/ (MARYLAND) 07/20 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS (CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM) SERIE 2015 MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2019-2045

Day of Sale: 07/22 AVONDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 19,300 Aa2// 2015 SCHOOL BUILDING, SITE & 07/20 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 07/22 LOVEJOY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,000 Aaa/AAA/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 07/20 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN COLLIN COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/21 SYLACAUGA, ALABAMA WEEK OF 17,200 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL 07/20 REFUNDING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT WARRANTS, 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 07/20 POPLAR BLUFF, MISSOURI WEEK OF 16,425 NR/NR/ TAX INCREMENT REFUNDING REVENUE 07/20 (EIGHT POINTS REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT) SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/23 INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 16,085 A1/NR/ TRUSTEES HOUSING-DINING REVENUE 07/20 BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 07/22 VEGA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 16,085 /AAA/ TEXAS 07/20 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying AA- Rating

Day of Sale: 07/21 BOARD OF WATER WORKS OF PUEBLO, WEEK OF 15,960 Aa// COLORADO 07/20 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2021 WENTZVILLE, MISSOURI WEEK OF 15,795 Aa3// REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 07/20 PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/22 CARSON CITY NEVADA WEEK OF 15,540 A1/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 07/20 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 2015C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 07/21 OKLAHOMA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 15,525 NR/NR/ AUTHORITY 07/20 FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS SOMMERSET LIVING 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/22 MERCED DESIGNATED LOCAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 15,500 /BBB/ AS THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE 07/20 CITY OF MERCED, CALIFORNIA TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Encino REMARK: Insured

Day of Sale: 07/22 SAN PATRICIO COUNTY,TEXAS WEEK OF 15,485 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio

Day of Sale: 07/22 COUNTY OF WAYNE WEEK OF 13,210 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/20 SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 07/23 PORTAGE, INDIANA WEEK OF 12,720 NR/A/ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING 07/20 REVENUE BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 07/21 FOLSOM CORDOVA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,000 // DISTRICT NO. 4, CALIFORNIA 07/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/23 TOWN OF FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS WEEK OF 11,860 NR/AAA/AAA (DENTON AND TARRANT COUNTIES) 07/20 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/21 DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 11,285 Aaa/NA/NA UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 07/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 07/21 WHITNEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,545 NR/AAA/NR (HILL COUNTY, TEXAS) 07/20 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/23 CITY OF LATHROP, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 10,084 NR/NR/NR CROSSROADS ASSESSMENT DISTRICT 07/20 SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco TERM: 2020, 2025, 2030, 2040

Day of Sale: 07/23 LAUREL HIGHLANDS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // FAYETTE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A AND B OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 07/21 WESTMINSTER, COLORADO WEEK OF 10,000 NR/AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 07/20 TAXABLE 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2038

Day of Sale: 07/21 ORTING SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 344, WEEK OF 10,000 A1// WASHINGTON 07/20 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2021 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/21 CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2031 MISSISSIPPI DEVELOPMENT BANK WEEK OF 9,500 A2// SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/20 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2030

Day of Sale: 07/21 LONDON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 9,060 A1// MADISON COUNTY 07/20 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/22 FLUSHING COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 8,325 Aa2// MICHIGAN, GENESSE COUNTY 07/20 2015 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 07/23 CITY OF HARTSVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 7,660 /A+/ IMPROVEMENT WATER AND SEWER 07/20 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2029 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/22 LICKING VALLEY LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,570 /AA/ DISTRICT 07/20 LICKING AND MUSKINGUM COUNTIES, OHIO REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 (GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 07/20 ADAMS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 0018 WEEK OF 7,500 Aa3/NR/NR (HASTINGS PUBLIC SCHOOLS) 07/20 IN THE STATE OF NEBRASKA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 07/23 ALLENDALE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 6,670 /AA-/ OTTAWA COUNTY 07/20 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 07/21 MINGUS UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,630 A1// NO. 4 OF YAVAPAI COUNTY, ARIZONA 07/20 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2018-2022 CARSON CITY, NEVADA WEEK OF 6,390 /A+/ HIGHWAY REVENUE MOTOR FUEL TAX 07/20 SUBORDINATE LIEN REFUNDING 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2029

Day of Sale: 07/21 CARSON CITY, NEVADA WEEK OF 6,290 A1/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX 07/20 SEWER IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2916

Day of Sale: 07/21 DUBOIS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,810 // CLEARFIELD AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES 07/20 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 07/22 PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 5,540 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/20 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 07/20 MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 5,135 /A-/ GRANITE CITY COMMUNITY UNIT 07/20 SCHOOL DISTRICT #9, TAXABLE SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/23 MUNICIPALITY OF KINGSTON WEEK OF 4,580 /AA-/ LUZERNE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES 20 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2036 STOCKDALE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,000 Aaa// DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying A+ Rating

Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 07/21 LIPAN INDEPENDANT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,000 // TEXAS 07/20 UNLIMITED TAX TAXABLE QSCB, SERIES 2015 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 07/23 CITY OF TEXARKANA, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 3,785 NR/NR/NR FRANCHISE FEE SECURED REFUNDING 07/20 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock TERM: 2018, 2021, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040

Day of Sale: 07/20 LORAIN, OHIO WEEK OF 3,785 // REFUNDING OF 2003 URBAN RENEWAL 07/20 BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/21 VALLEY VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,685 /AA/ LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2015 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: 04/01/2016

11/01/2016 - 11/01/2025

Day of Sale: 07/20 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 166 WEEK OF 2,770 Aa2// COOK COUNTY MINNESOTA (COOK COUNTY 07/20 PUBLIC SCHOOLS GENERAL OBLIGATION CROSSOVER REFUNDING BONDS 2015C MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,432,654 (in 000's)

