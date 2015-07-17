July 17 CNOOC Ltd
* Nexen Energy says thinks restarting ruptured Long Lake
pipeline will take "some time"
* Nexen says operations shut down almost immediately when
Long Lake pipeline leak discovered
* Nexen says ruptured pipeline was new and installed last
year
* Nexen Energy apologises for 31,500 bbls Long Lake,
Alberta, pipeline spill, says "we are deeply concerned about
this"
* Nexen says ruptured pipeline was connecting Kinosis oil
sands operations to Long Lake facility, Kinosis produces about
9,000 barrels per day
* Nexen says company still trying to find out root cause of
pipeline leak, does not know exactly when leak started
* Nexen says visible breach in the double-walled Long Lake
pipeline, about the size of a hand
