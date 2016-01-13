China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
Jan 12 AETNA CEO MARK BERTOLINI SAYS IT'S NOT TIME TO GIVE UP ON PUBLIC HEALTH INSURANCE EXCHANGES AETNA CEO SAYS IMPORTANT TO INSURE ALL AMERICANS AETNA CEO SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT TO MAKE RETAIL MARKET WORK IN HEALTHCARE (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: