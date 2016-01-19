BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Jan 19 Johnson & Johnson
* Says has not yet decided to cut back or eliminate specific medical device products, despite job cuts in device business
* Says job cuts mainly involve its global orthopedics, surgery, cardiovascular businesses
* Says savings from job cuts mainly meant to help company realign device business, but some savings could go to acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: