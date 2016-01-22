Japan March core machinery orders rise 1.4 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, May 17 Japan's core machinery orders rose 1.4 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, undershot the median estimate of a 2.1 percent rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll. Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric p