HOUSTON Jan 25 Genesis Energy has started transporting crude oil from terminals in Baton Rouge and Port Hudson, Louisiana to Exxon Mobil's Anchorage tank farm in Port Allen, Louisiana, according to a regulatory filing released at the end of last week.

* The pipeline began operations on Jan. 21, according to a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

* The rate to ship crude from the Scenic Station terminal and rail facility in Baton Rouge to Exxon Mobil's Anchorage tank farm in Port Allen, Louisiana is $0.2716 per barrel

* Shipments from the Port Hudson terminal near Zachary, Louisiana to the Anchorage station will be $0.5432 a barrel (Reporting by Liz Hampton)