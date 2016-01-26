BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings, KKR terminate monitoring deal
* On May 17, co entered into termination agreement by, between Co & KKR, pursuant to which monitoring agreement was terminated
Jan 26 Canada's Trudeau
* Will establish very soon a pipeline environmental process that will take into account greenhouse gas emissions
* Canada's Trudeau: it's not federal government's role to decide in advance which pipelines to support, but rather to be a neutral referee (Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa)
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing