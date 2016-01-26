BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings, KKR terminate monitoring deal
* On May 17, co entered into termination agreement by, between Co & KKR, pursuant to which monitoring agreement was terminated
Jan 26 Johnson & Johnson CEO, in conference call:
* Says company will remain very active in mergers and acquisitions
* Says valuations of potential acquisition targets in 2015 were overly high
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing