Day of Sale: 02/04 BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE DAILY 875,000 /B+/B+ CITY OF CHICAGO UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (DEDICATED REVENUES) CONSISTING OF: $795,515M SERIES 2016A $ 79,485M TAXABLE SERIES 2016B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT TERM BONDS: 2036, 2041

AND 2044

TAXABLE TERM BOND: 2033 DALLAS AREA RAPID TRANSIT WEEK OF 482,530 Aa2/AA+/ SENIOR LIEN SALES TAX REVENUE 02/01 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 02/04 COUNTY OF HAWAII WEEK OF 235,000 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/01 2016 SERIES A,B,C,D,E & F (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 02/02/2016

Day of Sale: 02/03 SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 215,390 Aa2/AA/ WATER SYSTEM JR. LIEN REVENUE 02/01 REFUNDING CONSISTING OF: $172,415M SERIES 2016A $ 42,975M SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/02 LAMAR CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 141,105 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/01 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: 19-20, 24, 27-30

UNDERLYING RATING: AA2/AA

Day of Sale: 02/03 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTH WEEK OF 116,785 // OF THE CITY OF PHOENIX, ARIZONA 02/01 EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (GREAT HEARTS ACADEMIES PROJECTS), $46,785M SERIES 2016A $70,000M SERIES 2016B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 02/04 SAN DIEGO REGIONAL BUILDING WEEK OF 108,150 Aa2/AA+/AA+ AUTHORITY 02/01 EXP/EXP/EXP LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 02/04 SCHERTZ-CIBOLO-UNIVERSAL CITY WEEK OF 103,921 Aaa//AAA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/01 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: CIB'S DUE: 2017-2028 AND 2033-2036

CAB'S DUE: 2029-2032

UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA3/AA-

Day of Sale: 02/02 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 87,455 /BBB/ CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE REFUNDING 02/01 /EXP/ BONDS (ASPIRE PUBLIC SCHOOLS - OBLIGATED GROUP), SERIES 2016 CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/03 MAGNOLIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 87,400 Aa3// DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/01 MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLHOUSE AND REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis LIVONIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL WEEK OF 87,050 /A/ DISTRICT 02/01 COUNTY OF WAYNE, STATE OF MICHIGAN 2016 SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE BONDS, SERIES II (GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 02/03 CUPERTINO UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 76,000 Aa1/AA-/ SANTA CLARA COUNTY - ELECTION OF 02/01 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS- SERIES C & 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 02/01/2016

Day of Sale: 02/02 SHELBY COUNTY, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 75,405 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/01 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 02/02 PROSPER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 75,000 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 02/01 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2046 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A1/A/

Day of Sale: 02/04 STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE WEEK OF 69,535 // STATE OF UTAH 02/01 UNIVERSITY OF UTAH GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA1/AA+

(MOODY'S/S&P)

Day of Sale: 02/02 MINNESOTA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 63,315 A2// FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS, 02/01 SERIES EIGHT-L (UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS) MGR: Dougherty & Company, LLC, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2031 TERM: 2039 REMARK: RATING: STABLE

Day of Sale: 02/02 BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 54,855 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 02/01 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 02/02 CITY OF GRAND RAPIDS COUNTY OF KENT WEEK OF 48,000 Aa1/AA/ SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 02/01 REFUNDING, MICHIGAN MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2019-2035 TERM: 2038

Day of Sale: 02/02 HASTINGS AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 47,625 // GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX 02/01 CONSISTING OF: $44,590M SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE BONDS $ 3,035M REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: RATINGS: BUILD & SITE BONDS:

S&P AA- (Q-SBLF), A UNDERLYING

REFUNDING BONDS: S&P A UNDERLYING

ONLY

MATURITY: BUILDING & SITE BONDS:

2017-2040

REFUNDING BONDS: 2023-2026

Day of Sale: 02/02 CITY OF CINCINNATI, OHIO WEEK OF 45,770 Aa3/A+/ ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE AND 02/01 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 02/03 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ST. JOHNS COUNTY WEEK OF 42,000 A1/AA-/ SALES TAX REVENUE SERIES 2016 02/01 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 02/02 PAJARO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 40,000 Aa2/A+/ DISTRICT 02/01 SANTA CRUZ & MONTEREY COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/02 GEORGETOWN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 39,775 Aaa/AAA/NR DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/01 VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA2/AA-/NR

9/1/2041 MATURITY *8/1/2017 PUT*

Day of Sale: 02/03 NORTH WEST HENDRICKS SBC AVPT WEEK OF 38,190 /AA-/ FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS 02/01 /EXP/ SERIES 2016 NOT BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2032-2035 FRANCIS HOWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 35,960 /AA/ MISSOURI 02/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 34,990 A3/NR/NR AGENCY REVENUE BONDS 02/01 REVENUE BONDS BENTLEY UNIVERSITY ISSUE, SERIES 2016 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2034-2036 TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 02/03 APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3// THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE 02/01 UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA- GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS- SERIES 2016 A&B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/02 OGDEN CITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 29,070 /AA-/AA UTAH 02/01 REVENUE REFUNDING CONSISTING OF: $20,640M SERIES 2016A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $ 8,430M SERIES 2016B (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 02/03 THE CARROLL CITY-COUNTY HOSPITAL WEEK OF 24,385 Aa2/AA/NR AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 02/01 REVENUE ANTICIPATION CERTIFICATES (TANNER MEDICAL CENTER INC. PROJECT), SERIES 2016 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2019-2038 TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 02/02 COCHISE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 24,240 A2/NR/NR DISTRICT OF COCHISE COUNTY, 02/01 ARIZONA REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A & 2016B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/02 CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS WEEK OF 20,000 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PERMANENT 02/01 IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 02/01 COTTON JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,000 /A+/ DISTRICT 02/01 SAN BERNARDINO & RIVERSIDE COUNTIES CALIFORNIA 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2027-2036 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 02/04 BONITA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,500 /AA-/ 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 02/01 BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/02 SCAGO EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 17,945 /AA/ CORPORATION FOR WILLIAMSBURG SCHOOL 02/01 DISTRICT INSTALLMENT PURCHASE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY PROJECT) $ 4,050M TAXABLE SERIES 2016A $13,895M SERIES 2016B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 02/04 CORUNNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 16,500 /AA-/ SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, SCHOOL BUILDING 02/01 & SITE BONDS QUALIFIED SCHOOL BONDS LOAN FUND MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis LYNWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 16,000 NR/AA/NR CALIFORNIA 02/01 2016 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 02/02 MONTEBELLO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 14,790 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 02/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/04 PALMER TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 14,625 /AA/ NORTHHAMPTON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 02/01 CITY OF LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA WEEK OF 13,275 Aa3/AA/ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT SALES TAX 02/01 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 02/03 STANTON REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 13,200 /A/ SUBORDINATE TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION 02/01 /EXP/ REFUNDING BONDS 2016 SERIES B CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 02/02 JURUPA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,955 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.11 02/01 (IMPROVEMENT AREA A) SPECIAL TAX BONDS, 2016 SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/03 BRANDYWINE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 12,305 // MICHIGAN 02/01 CONSISTING OF: $8,055M SERIES A $4,250M SERIES B UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: MOODY"S UNDERLYING RATING: A1

MOODY'S Q-SBLF RATING: AA1

SERIES A DUE: 2018-2028

SERIES B DUE: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 02/04 CITY OF WATERTOWN WEEK OF 10,775 Aa3// JEFFERSON AND DODGE COUNTIES, 02/01 WISCONSIN $8,175M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $2,600M GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 02/01 PARKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ LEHIGH COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 02/03 WARSAW MULTI-SBC AD VAL PROPERTY WEEK OF 9,300 /AA+/ TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS 02/01 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2032-2035 REMARK: /A/ LAWRENCE COUNTY, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 9,010 NR/NR/NR SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE BONDS, 02/01 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2017-2026 TERM: 2031, 2036

Day of Sale: 02/02 COLLINSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,500 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/01 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/03 THE BROWNFIELD REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 7,985 // AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF GRAND 02/01 HAVEN COUNTY OF OTTAWA, STATE OF MICHIGAN BROWNFIELD REDEVELOPMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 (GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 02/03 HIDALGO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,470 //AAA TEXAS 02/01 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A&B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: DUE: 8/1/16, 2/1/2018-2037

Day of Sale: 02/01 RAVENSWOOD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,390 // (COUNTY OF SAN MATEO) 02/01 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 02/02

COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 WEEK OF 7,355 /A+/ (COAL CITY) GRUNDY & WILL COUNTIES, 02/01 ILLINOIS UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: DUE: 2017-2018 AND 2030-2036

Day of Sale: 02/03 JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 7,180 NR/AA+/NR **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 02/01 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 02/02 DESOTO PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 4 WEEK OF 6,760 /AA/ LOUISIANA 02/01 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 02/02 NECEDAH AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,675 // JUNEAU COUNTY, WISCONSIN 02/01 NOTE ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: DUE: MAY 24, 2016

Day of Sale: 02/03 STANTON REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 6,600 /A/ SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION 02/01 /EXP/ REFUNDING BONDS 2016 SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 02/02 UNIVERSITY AREA JOINT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 6,485 // CENTRE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/01 SEWER REVENUE BONDS- SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/01 CITY OF TIPP CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 6,035 NR// VARIOUS PURPOSE BOND ANTICIPATION 02/01 NOTES **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: DUE: 2/15/2017

Day of Sale: 02/01 CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,660 /AA-/ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM 02/01 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 02/01 CITY OF WILKES BARRE WEEK OF 5,280 // MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia DEFIANCE, OHIO WEEK OF 4,635 NR/AA-/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/01 BONDS CONSISTING OF: $2,700M SERIES 2016B $1,935M SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/02 ALLIANCE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 4,372 Aa2// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/01 CLASSROOM FACILITIES REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Frankfort SERIAL: 2016-2022 REMARK: (OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CREDIT

ENHANCEMENT)

UNDERLYING RATING: A2

Day of Sale: 02/02 QUEEN CREEK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,350 Aa3// SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS 02/01 PROJECT 2010 & 2014 SERIES 2016 ARIZONA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 02/03 KEMP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,245 NR/AAA/NR (HENDERSON AND KAUFMAN COUNTIES, 02/01 TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/02 TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #140 WEEK OF 3,780 /A/ (OTTAWA) LASALLE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 02/01 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION **********TAXABLE********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 02/04 LAKESIDE WATER CONTROL & WEEK OF 3,650 Baa3/NR/NR IMPROVEMENT NO. 2-D 02/01 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN TRAVIS COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 02/03 CLINTONDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 2,905 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 02/01 MACOMB COUNTY, 2016 REFUNDING BONDS QUALIFIED SCHOOL BOND LOAN FUND MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis LAKESIDE WATER CONTROL & WEEK OF 2,040 Baa3/NR/NR IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 2-C 02/01 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN TRAVIS COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/02 VILLAGE OF RANDOLPH WEEK OF 1,330 // COLUMBIA AND DODGE COUNTIES, 02/01 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 02/01 VILLAGE OF RANDOLPH WEEK OF 1,255 // COLUMBIA AND DODGE COUNTIES, 02/01 WISCONSIN WATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2022

Day of Sale: 02/01 EASTMARK COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 1,060 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT NO. 1 02/01 (CITY OF MESA, ARIZONA) ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 5 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/02

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,112,078 (in 000's)