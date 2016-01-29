HOUSTON Jan 29 Chevron Corp CEO John
Watson says:
-Wheatstone LNG project to see first LNG cargo mid-2017
-Top priority is still to maintain and grow its dividend
-Gorgon LNG project on track for startup in coming weeks, first
cargo expected in Q1
-Oil prices a 'very significant uncertainty' going forward for
us, warns of more financial damage to energy sector
-Still plans to ramp up activity in Permian Basin of Texas over
next several years, short-cycle projects
-It's a 'terrible market' to be divesting oil assets, company
won't sell if potential deals not favorable
(Reporting By Terry Wade)