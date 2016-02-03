BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
NEW YORK Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) secretary said he does not have the authority to declare cottonseed an oilseed to make it eligible for subsidy programs, as the cotton industry has requested amid weak prices, according to multiple reports.
* USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters that Congress did not grant USDA ability to declare cottonseed an oilseed, according to The Hagstrom Report, an agricultural trade publication.
* National Cotton Council (NCC) issued a statement expressing disappointment in Vilsack's statement.
* House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, who requested the measure, says he has not received official reply to request from USDA.
* USDA has not responded to Reuters requests for comment. Source: The Hagstrom report, NCC statement: bit.ly/1SHMH30 (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24