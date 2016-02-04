BRIEF-Qualcomm and Google to enable Daydream standalone VR headsets
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets
Feb 4 Meg Energy Corp
* Says in the current low oil price environment moving planned oil sands plant maintenance forward to March
* Expects production impact of maintenance to be approaximately 8,000 bpd in the first quarter
* Says in event of sustained low oil prices has option to defer sustaining and maintenance capital and let reservoir enter natural decline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing Further company coverage: