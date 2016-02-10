(Adds additional codes, no changes to text)

** U.S.-listed India ETFs being held back by weakness in the country's state-owned banks as a clean-up of balance sheets likely to result in spiking NPLs

** WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, down 0.5 pct intraday, has lost 12 pct YTD to Feb 9 (Lipper); if current price of 17.45 holds it will be the lowest close since Mar 2014; iShares MSCI India ETF down 0.3 pct

** 4 Indian state-run banks reported a spike in bad loans and provisions for sour debt Tuesday after a clean-up exercise ordered by regulators, pushing three of them to qtrly net losses

** EPI became a big draw for investors betting on India on the back of reforms, the central bank's success in taming inflation and the tailwind provided by lower crude prices

** However a darkening outlook for Indian banks is denting investor appetite. Indian banks carry the highest stressed-assets ratio in 13 years

** ICICI Bank Ltd, India's biggest private sector lender by assets and a major EPI holding, saw its bad loans surge in the December quarter on a central bank order to reclassify some troubled loan accounts and predicted sour assets will rise further this quarter

** More banks reporting earnings this week, including India's largest bank SBI on Thursday. SBI is a top EPI holding and is off 29 pct YTD

** EPI, which uses an index that weights companies based on the prior fiscal's earnings, has financials accounting for just under a quarter of the ETF