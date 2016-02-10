MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday sales at stores open at least a year accelerated in January. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs Jan Dec year ago Same store 8.6 8.1 sales Total sales 11.6 11.3 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)