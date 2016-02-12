WASHINGTON, Feb 12 U.S. Labor Department revisions to monthly Producer Price Index data (2009 equals 100): Seasonally Adj Dec'15 Prev Final demand -0.2 -0.2 Final demand less food/energy 0.2 0.1 Final demand less food/energy/trade 0.2 0.2 NOTES: The department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 2011-2015 to its Producer Price Index which resulted in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes over the same period. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data. This resulted in some revisions to the December 2015 report released on Jan. 15. The department will release its data for January 2016 on Feb. 17. The department posted its revisions at www.bls.gov/ppi.