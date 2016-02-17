PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 17 Bank of Canada 14-day T-bill auction yields average of 0.531 percent Further coverage: here (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
May 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar index at 6-month low, gives up post-Trump election gains