Feb 22 OPEC Secretary General Badri says:
* "We didn't expect oil prices to fall so much"
* Of U.S. shale firms, "I don't know how we are going to
live together"
* if production freeze is successful maybe it will trigger
some other action
* "maybe we can take other steps in the future, I don't
know" after freeze
* willing to cooperate with OPEC and non-OPEC producers to
find a solution to oversupply
* oil investment cuts are seed for very high prices in the
future
* willing to hold dialogue with U.S. officials
* at some point "price will go up, no doubt about it" after
capex cuts
