Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* Canada Finance Minister Morneau: want to make sure investments have maximum economic impact

* Canada's Morneau: if we were to look to immediately balance budget, would force us to either signifigantly raise taxes or cut spending

* Canada's Morneau: we intend on moving forward on campaign commitments to grow economy

* Canada's Morneau: fiscal measures are critically important as we see low growth environment (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)