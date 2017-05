WASHINGTON Feb 28 A former finance co-chair of Chris Christie's presidential campaign on Sunday slammed Christie's recent endorsement of Donald Trump, according to NBC, calling for the New Jersey governor's supporters to reject the Republican front-runner.

"Chris Christie's endorsement of Donald Trump is an astonishing display of political opportunism. Donald Trump is unfit to be President," Meg Whitman, chief executive officer of Hewlett-Packard, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by David Goodman)