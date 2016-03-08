BRIEF-Aurora Solar Technologies receives patent allowance from Taiwan
March 8 Chevron Corp
* Says first production at Angola LNG project expected in second half of 2018
* Says Big Foot tendons failed because temporary floats did not stay connected to tendons
* Says has retrieved all tendons that sank at Big Foot site
* Says has inspected all Big Foot wells, and they can all be re-used
* Says parts from most of recovered tendons from Big Foot site can be re-used
* CEO: "We don't have to do an acquisition right now"
* CEO says wouldn't be opposed to acquisition, but not focus at this time
* CFO says no plans to resume share repurchase program
* CEO says shale projects could comprise up to a quarter of all production by 2025
* CEO says believes can manage debt witout hurting long-term credit rating
* CEO says expects 4,000 layoffs in 2016
* CEO says now expects Big Foot Gulf Of Mexico project to come online in 2018
* Says most of first production from Angola LNG project will be sold on spot market
* Chief Executive John Watson says 'preserving and growing the dividend is important to our shareholders and to management' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Eiger announces results demonstrating benefit of ubenimex and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) modulation in experimental lymphedema Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: