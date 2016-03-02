NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - The Province of Buenos Aires will
start fixed-income investor meetings this week in Europe and the
U.S. as it seeks to market a potential US dollar bond.
Roadshows come just days after the government cut an
historic agreement with major holdout investors, effectively
bringing an end to a fierce legal battle that has kept the
sovereign locked out of the capital markets for over a decade.
The province of Buenos Aires, which is reportedly seeking up
to US$500m, will likely be the first of several Argentine
provinces tapping the bond markets in coming months.
The Province of Neuquen and Mendoza are also heard lining up
to issue debt as markets take an increasingly favorable view of
the South American country following the election of business
friendly President Mauricio Macri last year.
The Province of Buenos Aires has mandated Citigroup, HSBC
and JP Morgan to take it on the road and is scheduled to visit
investors in London on March 4, New York on March 7 and Boston
and Los Angeles on March 8.
Ratings are Caa2/B-/B- (positive/stable/stable).
