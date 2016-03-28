MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Justice Department will withdraw request for Apple's assistance to access iPhone belonging to San Bernardino shooter-law enforcement official familiar with situation
* U.S. Justice Department says it has successfully accessed data stored on iPhone which belonged to San Bernardino shooter- court filing
* Justice Department requests court to vacate order compelling Apple to help access data on San Bernardino Shooter's iPhone
* Senior law enforcement official says it is "premature" to say whether the technology used to access iPhone in San Bernardino case will work with other phones (Reporting By Dan Levine)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP