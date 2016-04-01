UPDATE 2-Ralph Lauren's comparable sales fall for 9th straight quarter
* Shares down 3 pct in morning trade (Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
April 1 Showa Corp
* Canada's Competition Bureau says Japan's Showa Corp pleads guilty to bid-rigging, fined C$13 million ($9.97 million) by Ontario court Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.3034 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Shares down 3 pct in morning trade (Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about the number of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.