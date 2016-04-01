April 1 Blackberry Ltd
* Ceo says still confident co can get to breakeven in
hardware
* How, other such deals will count toward hardware unit
* Blackberry building backdoor into devices not a technical
challenge, it is an issue of public policy
* Up in many areas, but one thing co is ahead on is security
* Blackberry says willing to license co's virtual keyboard,
other areas; open to selling these features as apps
* Blackberry ceo says could look to license its android
security tech, among other things
* In deals on the iot side
* Year agreement with co and intends to serve it
* Range android device before sept this year
* Blackberry says co hasn't done good enough job so far
reaching out to enterprise customers about the priv
* Blackberry ceo says 30 percent software revenue growth
target is all organic, acquisitions will add to that
* How
* Blackberry ceo says co is going to be and already is the
leader in mobile software around security
