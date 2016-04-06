BRIEF-ZIOPHARM Oncology says offering of 9.71 mln common shares priced at $5.15/shr
* Ziopharm oncology announces pricing of $50 million follow-on offering of common stock
April 6 Bank of Canada 29-day T-bill auction yields average 0.512 percent.
Source: here (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.