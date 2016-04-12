DETROIT, April 12 Ford Motor Co Executive Vice President Joe Hinrichs said a sweeping makeover for company headquarters and other buildings in Dearborn, Michigan will not affect the production of the Dearborn Truck Plant which makes profitable Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

Hinrichs along with Chief Executive Mark Fields and other company officials announced plans for the changes for Ford in Dearborn on Tuesday.

