Day of Sale: 04/19 STATE OF LOUISIANA WEEK OF 359,295 NR/AA/AA $283,940M GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/18 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016-B $ 75,355M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016-C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT BONDS DUE: 2022-2029

TAXABLE BONDS DUE: 2017-2021 LEWISVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 331,835 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/18 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: NR/AA+/AA+ NONPSF

Day of Sale: 04/21 MARYLAND STADIUM AUTHORITY WEEK OF 320,000 Aa3/AA-/AA BALTIMORE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS 04/18 CONSTRUCTION & REVITALIZATION PROGRAM REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2041, 2046

Day of Sale: 04/20 CARMEL (CITY OF) LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 224,115 /AA+/ IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK, INDIANA 04/18 MULTIPURPOSE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/19 ARLINGTON COUNTY, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 176,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC 04/18 IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 A&B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 04/19/2016

Day of Sale: 04/20 KERN COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 155,000 MIG 1/SP-1/ GOLDEN EMPIRE SCHOOL FINANCING 04/18 AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE REFUNDINIG NOTE (FRN) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 5/1/2017 HARD MATURITY

Day of Sale: 04/19 STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA WEEK OF 148,830 Aa1/NR/NR NORTH DAKOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY 04/18 HOUSING FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS HOME MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: ROP: 04/18

Day of Sale: 04/19 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 144,715 // FAIRFAX COUNTY, VIRGINIA 04/18 HEALTH CARE REVENUE BONDS (NOVA HEALTH SYSTEM PROJECT) SERIES 2016A AND SERIES 2016B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 04/18

Day of Sale: 04/19 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 132,760 Aa2/NR/AAA 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 04/18 BONDS (DEDICATED UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX BONDS), SERIES R-5 CALIFORNIA MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2025-2029 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 131,000 Aa1/AA-/ NEW YORK 04/18 CORNELL UNIVERSITY-REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/19 NEW JERSEY EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 120,000 A1/NAF/AA- AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 04/18 MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY SERIES 2016 B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 04/19 THE TRUSTEES OF PURDUE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 120,000 Aaa/AAA/ PURDUE UNIVERSITY STUDENT FEE 04/18 BONDS, SERIES CC MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 04/21 CENTRAL KITSAP SCHOOL DISTRICT #401 WEEK OF 110,000 Aa2/AA/ UTGO SERIES 2016 04/18 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: WA ST. CR ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/21 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 109,000 Baa1/BBB-/ STAFFORD COUNTY, VIRGINIA 04/18 HOSPITAL FACILITIES REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS-MARY WASHINGTON HEALTHCARE MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/21 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 92,760 NR/NR/A FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 04/18 RETIREMENT FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A&B (BUCKNER RETIREMENT SERVICES, INC. PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 04/21 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 75,000 Aaa//AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/18 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED PRIMARILY IN BEXAR COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: FTN Financial Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2017-2046 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/19 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 75,000 Aaa//AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/18 VARIABLE RATE SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/19 TEMPLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 70,000 NAF/AAA/AAA (BELL COUNTY, TEXAS) 04/18 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: S&P UL AA-

Day of Sale: 04/20 MONTANA BOARD OF HOUSING WEEK OF 64,645 Aa1/AA+/NR SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE BONDS, 04/18 2016 SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/21 RHODE ISLAND STUDENT LOAN AUTHORITY WEEK OF 55,000 /AA/AA STUDENT LOAN PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS 04/18 2016 SENIOR SERIES A (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/19 CITY OF WAUKESHA WEEK OF 54,260 // WAUKESHA COUNTY, WISCONSIN 04/18 $18,275,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2016A $17,400,000 NOTE ANTICIPATION NOTES SERIES 2016B $10,710,000 NOTE ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2016C $6,640,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016D $1,235,000 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2016E MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: NOTES, BONDS, TAXABLE NOTES & 2016B

Day of Sale: 04/19 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 53,330 Aaa/NR/NR COMMISSION 04/18 SINGLE-FAMILY PROGRAM BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/20 SARATOGA COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 40,000 /AA-/ WATER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 04/18 BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 04/21 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 39,410 NR/NR/BBB COMMISSION 04/18 RETIREMENT FACILITIES FIRST MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A (THE UNITED METHODIST RETIREMENT HOMES) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 04/18 LODI UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 35,000 /A+/ SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENTS 04/18 DISTRICT NO. 1 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/21 MILAN AREA SCHOOLS WEEK OF 34,340 NR/AA-/NR COUNTIES OF WASHTENAW AND MONROE 04/18 /EXP/ STATE OF MICHIGAN 2016 REFUNDING BONDS (GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX) (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2022 REMARK: (QSBLF) CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 34,040 /BB/ CAHRTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS 04/18 SERIES 2016 (DOWNTOWN COLLEGE PREP OBLIGATED GROUP) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/21 PASADENA AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 34,000 Aa2/AA+/ DISTRICT 04/18 (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/21 CALEDONIA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 32,510 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF KENT, ALLEGAN & BARRY, 04/18 MICHIGAN REFUNDING BONDS $21,110M - SERIES A $11,400M - SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 04/19 NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL WEEK OF 30,655 /BBB/ AND EDUCATION AUTHORITY (WILKES 04/18 UNIVERSITY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS) MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2017-2037 CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 29,000 Aa2/AAA/ WATER REFUNDING REVENUE 04/18 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 04/19 CENTINELA VALLEY UNION HIGH WEEK OF 26,760 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 04/18 (COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA) 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago CITY OF JACKSONVILLE, WEEK OF 25,750 Aa3// NORTH CAROLINA 04/18 ENTERPRISE SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 04/20 REGIONAL PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 22,000 /AA+/AA AUTHORITY EXCISE TAX REVENUE 04/18 REFUNDING-MARICOPA COUNTY PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION FUND ARIZONA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 04/20 COOLIDGE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,490 // NO. 21 OF PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA 04/18 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 04/21 CITY OF CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 18,800 Aa2/AA-/AA UTILITIES SYSTEMS REVENUE REFUNDING 04/18 BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2035 ARLINGTON HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 18,255 NR/NR/NR CORPORATION 04/18 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS NEWMAN INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY CONSISTING OF: $16,875M - SERIES 2016A (TAX-EXEMPT $ 1,380M - SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 04/21 LAREDO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,245 Aa3/AA-/ TEXAS LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 04/18 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 04/18 CITY OF CORINTH WEEK OF 15,235 // CONSISTING OF: 04/18 $ 1,550M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 $13,685M COMBINATION TAX & LIMITED SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 04/21 ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 14,485 /A/ O'FALLON COMMUNITY CONSOLIDATED 04/18 SCHOOL DISTRICT #90 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis BROCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 13,119 /AAA/ TEXAS 04/18 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 04/20 OKLAHOMA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 11,700 // AUTHORITY 04/18 MASTER EQUIPMENT LEASE REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $2,500M TAX-EXEMPT 2016A $9,20M TAXABLE SERIES 2016B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 04/19 WEAVER UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,200 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/18 SERIES 2016 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis REMARK: $8,700M CABS

Day of Sale: 04/20 NORTH SPENCER SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 10,000 /AA+/ CORPORATION FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS 04/18 SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2020-2026 REMARK: (ST INTERCEPT) LYNWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /A/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 04/18 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/19 EPHRATA BOROUGH AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/18 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 04/21 COLONIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 // LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 04/19 WEST MIFFLIN SANITARY SEWER WEEK OF 9,990 // MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY SEWER REVENUE 04/18 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 04/19 MASHALL COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 9,710 A1// MIDLAND COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 04/18 DISTRICT #7, GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/21 CITY OF BLUE ASH, OHIO WEEK OF 9,610 Aa2// INCOME TAX REVENUE BONDS, 04/18 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 04/19 SOUTH MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,355 /AA/ CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2039

Day of Sale: 04/20 COUNTY OF LOGAN, OHIO WEEK OF 9,120 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) 04/18 SEWER SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 04/19 CHIPPEWA LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,075 A1// OHIO 04/18 CLASSROOM FACILITIES & SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT SERIES 2016-1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/19 EAST GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 8,565 /AA-/ MICHIGAN, KENT COUNTY, 2016 04/18 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/20 FORT ZUMWALT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,230 Aa2// ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI 04/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/18 GRANT COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 7,870 A1/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/18 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 04/18 PRESCOTT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,500 A1/A/ NO. 1 OF YAVAPAI COUNTY, ARIZONA 04/18 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 04/19 TOWN OF EDEN, NEW YORK WEEK OF 7,285 A1/NR/ **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 04/18 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2048 LAKOTA LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,085 Aa1// BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO 04/18 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION-LIMITED TAX **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 04/20 MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,500 /A+/ (SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY), CALIFORNIA 04/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 04/20 CAYUCOS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,500 /AAA/ CALIFORNIA 04/18 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 04/21 KUTZTOWN BOROUGH WEEK OF 6,160 A3// BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 04/21 HOWE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,075 /AAA/ TEXAS 04/18 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: (/A+/)

Day of Sale: 04/19 SPRING MEADOWS MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,040 /AA/ DISTRICT 04/18 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: INSURANCE TBD, BBB UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 04/20 HAMMONTON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 6,000 A1// BOARD OF EDUCATION GENERAL 04/18 OBLIGATION BONDS REFUNDING MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2030 INSURANCE: NEW JERSEY SCHOOL BOND RESERVE REMARK: A2 CITY OF WESTERVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 5,820 NR/NR/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION NOTES 04/18 FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh REMARK: 5/3/2017 ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 5,810 NR/AA+/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 04/19 CITY OF AUBREY WEEK OF 5,290 // COMBINATION TAX & WATERWORKS & 04/18 SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 04/19 CITY OF GLENCOE, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 4,940 // CONSISTING OF: 04/18 $4,025M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 $ 915M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 04/20 NEGAUNEE PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 4,575 /AA-/ MARQUETTE COUNTY, MICHIGAN 04/18 2016 REFUNDING BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2034 INSURANCE: STATE OF MICHIGAN SCHL BD QUAL REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 04/19 PORT OF BELLINGHAM LTGO REFUNDING WEEK OF 4,485 Aa3// BONDS 04/18 SERIES 2016 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 04/21 VIGO COUNTY, INDIANA WEEK OF 4,205 // BUILDING CORPORATION LEASE RENTAL 04/18 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 04/19 UNION COUNTY SCHOOL BUILDING CORP WEEK OF 4,030 NR// REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT BONDS 04/18 SERIES 2016 INDIANA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 04/21 WESTMORELAND COUNTY AIRPORT WEEK OF 4,000 Aa2// AUTHORITY GUARANTEED AIRPORT 04/18 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2023 LABETTE COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 3,970 NR// USD NO. 505 CHETOPA-ST. PAUL 04/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2037

Day of Sale: 04/19 CITY OF WAUKESHA WEEK OF 3,705 Aa2// WAUKESHA COUNTY, WISCONSIN 04/18 SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 04/19 LENNOX SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,500 // (LOS ANGELES COUTY, CALIFORNIA 04/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2207, SERIES 2016 AND 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago VILLAGE OF LYNBROOK, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,245 NR/UR/ **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 04/18 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 04/21 VILLAGE OF MENOMONEE FALLS, WEEK OF 3,190 Aa2// WAUKESHA COUNTY, WISCONSIN 04/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 2016A **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 503 WEEK OF 3,180 /A/ LABETTE COUNTY, KANSAS (PARSONS) 04/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016-A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2020

Day of Sale: 04/18 CITY OF MONONA, DANE COUNTY, WEEK OF 2,890 /A+/ WISCONSIN 04/18 WATER SYSTEM AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016B **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago UNION TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 2,520 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS REFUNDING 04/18 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2035 WOODSBORO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,380 // DISTRICT 04/18 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE LOCATED IN REFUGIO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 04/19 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 276 WEEK OF 2,070 Aa2// MINNETONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 04/18 MINNESOTA REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2016L (IN LEASE-PURCHASE AGREEMENTS BY AND BETWEEN WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE AND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 276, MINNETONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MINNESOTA) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 04/19 MONROE CENTRAL SBC AVPT FIRST WEEK OF 2,000 /AA+/ MORTGAGE SERIES 2016 04/18 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2028-2032 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

(ST INTERCEPT) CITY OF LONSDALE, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 1,690 // GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT 04/18 BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2031 EUCLID, OHIO WEEK OF 1,500 NR/NR/ LIMITED TAX VARIOUS PURPOSE 04/18 IMPROVEMENT NOTES, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/20 CITY OF CANAL FULTON WEEK OF 1,000 NR// STARKK COUNTY, OHIO 04/18 STREET IMPROVEMENT LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: DUE: 5/4/2017

Day of Sale: 04/21 COMMUNITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 890 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/18 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2023 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 04/20 NEWARK CITY LICKING COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 370 NR// LANDFILL IMPROVEMENT LIMITED TAX 04/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: DUE: 5/4/2017

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,521,459 (in 000's)