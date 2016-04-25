BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
** Market Vectors Oil Services ETF chart action pointing to further gains ahead
** Oil & gas ETFs including OIH and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund handily outperforming S&P 500 YTD with 11-pct gains vs 2.3 pct for the broad market index
** Underlying commodities especially volatile and mixed with NYMEX crude futures up nearly 20 pct YTD vs 10 pct decline for NYMEX nat gas
** Meanwhile, sectors buffeted by news US energy firms cut oil rigs to lowest since Nov 2009, while ETF members Halliburton and Baker Hughes merger deal may fall through
** Nevertheless, OIH showing constructive price action, and like XLE, looks poised for further gains. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1SI6TUT
** OIH just closed above 40-WMA for first time since bearish break in Sept 2014; 3 prior rallies proved counter-trend and ETF failed to reclaim key long-term MA
** Additionally, weekly MACD bullish and pressing highest levels since late 2014; study nearing zero-line inflection
** Thus, OIH appears focused on resistance in $32.78/$34.80 area, and eventually 50 pct Fibo retracement of 2014/2016 bear can call for return to $39.23/$39.79
** Reversal below 40-WMA can stall, and under $25.13 can threaten sub-$20.46 levels again
** Top OIH holdings by pct TNA end-of-Mar include Schlumberger, Halliburton and Cameron Intl
(Messaging: terence.gabriel.tr.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.