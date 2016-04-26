Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
* Has "increasing confidence" that it will be able to improve its balance sheet, says Chief Executive Richard Adkerson
* Freeport CEO Adkerson says asset sales process "is going very well"
* Freeport CEO says is attracting "significant interest" from potential purchasers due to scarcity of quality copper assets
* CEO says expects to have agreed $3 bln in asset sales by mid-year; already agreed to $1.4 billion so far this year
* Freeport CEO says has considered doing metals streaming deals on assets but concluded to date that it doesn't make sense
* Freeport CEO says in "advanced discussions" on additional asset sales, much more confident on sales now than was in Q1
* Freeport CEO says recent improvement in its stock, bond prices mean it could consider other types of capital raises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag