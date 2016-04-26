April 26 Whirlpool Corp

* CEO says Q1 on track to regain lost North American market share, expects Q2 to show a year over year improvement led by laundry category

* COO says European sales negatively impacted by Russian market

* COO says Russian market is extremely volatile and "it is very hard to predict Russian market going forward"

* COO says Q1 North American unit shipments were up 5 percent on "regained strength" in laundry category

* COO says remains confident in U.S. housing market despite sluggish housing starts