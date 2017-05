LOS ANGELES, April 27 The trial over media mogul Sumner Redstone's healthcare directive should be open to the public, a California judge said in a tentative ruling on Wednesday.

Attorneys for Redstone, the controlling shareholder of both Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, had asked the judge to keep part of the trial behind closed doors to protect the 92-year-old billionaire's privacy. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)