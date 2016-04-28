UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 (Reuters) -
* Abbott CEO Miles White says on conference call that the company was not in discussions with St Jude last summer when "false" rumors surfaced in the media
* Abbott says its financing plan contemplates capacity to close both Alere and St Jude transactions
* Abbott declines to comment on if Alere deal is still going through
* Abbott says there was no serious interaction with St Jude until late last year and it took months to evolve
* Abbott says deal reflects changes in the healthcare industry where companies want to work with 2 or 3 companies with many products Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma