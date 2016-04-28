UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Abbvie Inc
* CEO says Stemcentrx deal will give company long-desired strong position in solid tumors
* Abbvie says Stemcentrx focus on knocking out cancer stem cells is good approach
* Abbvie CEO says company unlikely to pursue another big deal for next 18 months or so; may seek smaller deals, licensing deals, over shorter term
* Abbvie CEO says expected patent challenge to Humira could take year for Patent Office review, possible appeal could then follow
* AbbVie says high probability Stemcentrx drug will eventually be used for first-line treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma