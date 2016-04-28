April 28 Suncor Energy Inc

* Says will not seek operatorship of Syncrude oil sands project despite becoming majority owner

* Says has identified a number of non-oil producing assets for divestiture

* Suncor says major maintenance at Syncrude project and Suncor oil sands upgrader in northern Alberta taking place currently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)