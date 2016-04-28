UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Whiting Petroleum Corp
* Chief Executive Jim Volker says 'strongly positioned' from liquidity, debt perspective to deal with lower oil prices
* CEO says 92 percent of potential Bakken drilling locations are in core areas
* CEO says average cost of Bakken well is $6.8 million
* CEO says paying down debt first balance sheet priority, before even adding rigs
* CEO says would like oil prices to stay at or above $50 per barrel for at least 90 days before deciding to reduce drilled-but-uncompleted well count in Colorado
* Says capturing about 96 percent of produced natural gas in North Dakota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma