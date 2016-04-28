UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Canada Innovation Minister says Delta order for Bombardier jets is "great news for the company and the canadian aerospace industry"
* Canada Innovation Minister says Ottawa continuing talks with Bombardier about possible aid; says committed to working with company and aeropace sector to keep Canada a global leader Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma